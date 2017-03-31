× Silver Alert issued for missing 42-year-old Winston-Salem man

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Winston-Salem man.

Larry D. Wright Jr., 42, was last seen at 4790 Lennox Road in Winston-Salem. The has dementia or another cognitive impairment.

Wright has been described as a black male, standing 6 feet tall and weighing 215 pounds. He has short gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown sweatsuit and red and white Adidas tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about Wright’s whereabouts is asked to call (336) 773-7700.