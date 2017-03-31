Rockingham County tax appraiser saves man in wheelchair from fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDEN, N.C. -- Every morning, Tim Hamrick makes the same breakfast: bacon and eggs.

But when he heated up his frying pan on Tuesday, things quickly took a turn for the worse.

“I just got sidetracked and left the grease burning," Hamrick said.

Hamrick got a visit from a county tax appraiser who was evaluating his new garage.

He went outside and forgot about the pan full of grease on the stove.

When he came back, it was on fire.

“It just blazed up,” Hamrick said.

The appraiser, Travis Mainor, was about to leave.

“He had called my name,” Mainor said. “I thought he had fell out of his wheelchair.”

Mainor rushed inside.

“It was like this huge fire on the stove,” Mainor said.

He grabbed the first thing he could find to put it out.

“I took two rags, took his pot, put it in the sink, put the rags on top of the fire and took another pot and smothered the fire,” Mainor said.

Hamrick says the situation could have been much worse since he's in a wheelchair and has multiple sclerosis.

"I can't pick it up and take it outside," Hamrick said.

"I was real grateful because it could have been bad," he said.

Luckily the fire didn't cause any damage.

“God had me there for a reason,” Mainor said.

It’s a reason Hamrick says that potentially saved his home and his life.

"Somebody needs to recognize what he did, didn't seem like much but it's a whole lot to me," Hamrick said.