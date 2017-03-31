× NC Uber driver suffers brain damage after beating from soldier

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina Uber driver claims he was beaten so badly by a Fort Bragg soldier that he suffered brain damage.

The incident happened on Feb. 5 when Vernon Williams went to an Uber pickup at a downtown Fayetteville restaurant and bar, WTVD reports. When he told the group of soldiers there were too many to fit in his car, one of them got belligerent and violent.

“He said, ‘N-word you are going to take us home.’ He swung the door back. That’s when I got out,” Williams said. “There was a guy in front of me, and the blow came from my right. I didn’t even see the blow coming.”

Williams was punched in the head and kicked while on the ground.

After the beating, he had to have emergency surgery for blood clots in his brain and undergo physical rehabilitation.

Williams declined to press charges and did not list any witnesses, according to a police report. William’s attorney, Allen Rogers, says the report given by an off-duty policeman is grossly incomplete and inaccurate.

Rogers plans to file a complaint about the report with the district attorney.

One soldier was initially charged with a misdemeanor assault and battery, but felony charges may be pending against one or more of the soldiers.

Williams says he will never work as an Uber driver again.