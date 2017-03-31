Local businesses prepare for Final Four games

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The Tar Heels and the Final Four may play thousands of miles away Saturday night, but businesses in the Triad expect to be slammed.

They suggest you make your watch party plans now and get there ahead of time Saturday night.

"If it's anything like these last few weekends of being with the tournament starting out, and with Carolina being in the Final Four, we're looking to have a blowout weekend," said Nick Herr, a manager at Greensboro's World of Beer.

The Heels advancing in March Madness has made a big differences for bars and restaurants. They offer a spot for fans to cheer on their team if you don't want to host a watch party at home.

"It's been incredible," said Ralph Singleton, the general manager at Burger Warfare in Greensboro. "We've seen about, depending on the game, which North Carolina team is playing, Duke or UNC, or some of the smaller teams, we've seen about 20 to 42 percent increase."

"It's so obvious that so many good fans come out because of their support for the team," Herr said. "Whether or not they're playing here, I think at a certain point North Carolina just starts to rally behind its own. Even Duke starts to roots for Carolina, and Carolina fans start to root for Duke once we get down to this point in the tournament… maybe."

Spots like World of Beer and Burger Warfare say they'll have all hands on deck Saturday night.

"We will have a larger number of servers on the floor to accommodate for the large crowd we're expecting, of course," Herr said. "We'll have a few extra bar tenders back here as well."

Some places even hired more staff just for the tournament.

"For kitchen as well as the front of house, for servers and bartenders all around," Singleton said.

If you want a good spot to watch, they suggest parking up early in front of a TV. Depending on what time you get there, your wait could be at least an hour.

The Final Four kicks off with South Carolina and Gonzaga just after 6 p.m. The Heels take on Oregon at 8:49 p.m.