Here’s what’s in season at the Piedmont Triad Farmers Market

COLFAX, N.C. – Spring is here and there are plenty of vegetables and flowers already in season, which should make for more foot traffic at the Piedmont Triad Farmers Market soon.

“It’s been an unusual year. I don’t ever remember things blooming as early as they have,” market manager Rick Cecil said.

Part of that has a lot to do with the warm winter days.

Despite the overnight freezes we experienced, strawberries managed to do well.

Vegetables you will most likely see at the farmers market include Vidalia onions, collards and sweet potatoes.

Among plants and flowers, you can find creeping phlox, coral bells, succulents and herbs among other varieties.

On April 1, master gardeners will be available at the farmers market to answer questions.

April 21 is Greenhouse Vegetables Day.

Free tomato sandwiches will be served.