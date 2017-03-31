Former nurse accused of raping hospital patient, called assault “therapeutic”

HOUSTON — A former Houston nurse is accused of raping a patient and saying the assault was “therapeutic.”

Allen Michael Uribes, 27, was tending to a 45-year-old female patient’s central IV line, which was located in the victim’s groin area, when he began fondling her and telling her it was “therapeutic,” KHOU reports.

The woman couldn’t believe it was happening and froze during the sexual assault, according to court documents. After he left the room, she told someone what happened and the police were called.

Following a sexual assault examination, a lab report showed DNA from Uribes was found on the victim.

The hospital responded to the incident, saying they are “devastated” by the news:

We are devastated by this news and our hearts go out to the patient and her family. We fully cooperated with authorities during the investigation and we remain steadfast in our goal to keep all patients safe while they are in our hospitals.

Uribes was charged with sexual assault.