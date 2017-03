FBI releases never-before-seen 9/11 photos at the Pentagon

WASHINGTON — The FBI has released a series of never-before-seen photos that document the horrific terror attack at the Pentagon on September 11, 2001, which left 184 people dead.

The 27 new photos released this week document the aftermath of the attacks, including images of the building’s exterior, the overhead and images of first responders, who rushed to the scene.

American Airlines Flight 77, traveling from Dulles, Virginia, to Los Angeles, was hijacked by al Qaeda terrorists, who struck the building at 9:37 a.m. ET on September 11, killing both passengers and Pentagon workers.

Here’s a look at some of the pictures released by the FBI that document the devastation (see them in the gallery above):

First responders at work

Debris from American Airlines Flight 77

A look inside

The exterior of the building

A view from the top

In 2015, the George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum released never-before-seen images of the 43rd president on the day of the attacks.