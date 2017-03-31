Photos: Elizabeth Thomas, Tad Cummins spotted at Oklahoma Walmart in first confirmed sighting

NASHVILLE, N.C. – Authorities in Tennessee have confirmed the first sighting of missing Tennessee teenager Elizabeth Thomas and the former teacher believed to have abducted her.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed on Friday that the two were seen on surveillance images at a Walmart in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on March 15, two days after they were reported missing.

The surveillance images of Cummins and Thomas – the first obtained by investigators since the alleged kidnapping on March 13th – clearly show Tad Cummins with an altered appearance to darken his hair.

The same images show Elizabeth may currently have red hair.

This is the first confirmed sighting by the TBI of Thomas, 15, and Cummins, 50, out of about 1,200 tips.

A nationwide “Be On the Lookout” alert has been issued for Thomas and Cummins and an Amber Alert has been issued for Thomas.

On Friday, the TBI added him to the state’s ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ list. There is a $1,000 reward for information leading to his capture.

An Amber Alert was issued for Elizabeth on March 14, the day after a sheriff’s department had declared her missing. Cummins is believed to be armed with two handguns and driving a silver Nissan Rogue with Tennessee tag 976-ZPT.

A warrant has been issued for Cummins for Sexual Contact with a Minor and Aggravated Kidnapping.

On Thursday, authorities in Shelby County, Tennessee received a tip that they were seen at a gas station early in the afternoon.

Cummins and Thomas have been missing since March 13. Cummins is a former teacher who was recently fired after allegations of sexual contact with Thomas.

Cummins faces charges for aggravated kidnapping and sexual contact with a minor.

The TBI urges the public to remain vigilant and report any information that may prove beneficial in the ongoing search to 1-800-TBI-FIND.

If you spot the vehicle and can verify the license plate to be TN 976-ZPT, call 911 immediately.

#TNAMBERAlert SIGHTING CONFIRMED: Tad Cummins and Elizabeth Thomas were in Oklahoma City on March 15th. DETAILS: https://t.co/PtEHq8npp2 pic.twitter.com/cLhDJRBCd3 — TBI (@TBInvestigation) March 31, 2017