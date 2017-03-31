Elderly man visits wife’s grave every day since her death in 2009

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennesee man who lost his wife in 2009 decided to keep his wedding vows and spend every day at her grave site, WATE reports.

Each day since the death of his wife, 78-year-old Fred Gilland has made his way to Lynnhurst Cemetery in Knoxville to sit with his wife Janice.

“I just loved her the first time I seen her,” Gilland said.

She went blind at the age of 57 and later passed away after suffering several health complications.

Most days, the 78-year-old visits Janice before coming home and watching television.

He says visiting his late wife’s grave makes him feel better.

“It makes me feel good,” he told WATE. “I talk to Jan better over here.”

After spending nearly a decade sitting by his wife’s side, Gilland has met a lot of people who know of his story.

“They just talk and pray with me. A lot of them pray with me and I like that. I like those people.”