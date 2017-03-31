× College students arrested in prostitution sting

Three college students are facing prostitution charges after they were arrested in an undercover sting at a hotel, according to NBC Miami.

Samara Pamela Charlotin, 19, Acacia Jerico Friedman, 23, and Maury Noun, 21, were arrested Wednesday on numerous prostitution charges.

An undercover Coral Gables police officer made a deal with Noun to have sex with Friedman and Charlotin in exchange for $5,000 for each. Noun wanted more money for unprotected sex. Friedman and Charlotin met the officer at a hotel in Coral Gables, where they were arrested.

Friedman, who is from San Diego, is a student at the University of Miami. Noun is also a student there. During a court appearance, Charlotin told a judge she’s majoring in biology and minoring in criminal justice at FIU.

“You’re a smart girl, if you want to live to see age 20, you need to find a new line of employment,” the judge said. “A very risky thing you were doing, for somebody with a lot of potential such as yourself.”