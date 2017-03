× Business 85 southbound closed in Jamestown after deputy-involved crash

JAMESTOWN, N.C. — All lanes of Business 85 southbound in Jamestown are closed after a deputy-involved crash Friday morning.

The details surrounding the crash are unknown but the deputy is expected to be OK. The condition of a couple in another car involved in the crash is currently unknown.

NC Department of Transportation officials say the road will reopen at about 11 a.m.

Developing…