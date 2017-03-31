× Burlington woman allegedly hid heroin in 4-year-old son’s pockets

GRAHAM, N.C. — A Burlington woman who was arrested last month for drug trafficking allegedly hid heroin in her 4-year-old son’s pockets during a traffic stop, according to the Times-News of Burlington.

On Feb. 22, Alamance County deputies conducted a traffic stop on North Main Street in Graham, according to a press release. During the stop, deputies searched 23-year-old Megon Anne Wilson’s vehicle and discovered a plastic bag containing heroin.

Wilson, who is in the Alamance County jail, made a phone call and admitted that she hid the drug in her son’s clothes.

“Don’t worry, I hid the stuff in my son’s pocket,” Wilson told an unidentified man.

A second search at Wilson’s residence yielded additional heroin that totaled 12.8 grams. Deputies also found drug paraphernalia and $202 in cash.

Deputies also learned that Wilson had told the person picking up the boy that she had hidden heroin in his pocket, the newspaper reports.

Wilson was initially charged with trafficking heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor child abuse.