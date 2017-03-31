× Burlington police searching for missing man last seen March 11

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police are searching for a man who was reported missing on Friday.

Tony Russell Snowden Jr., 36, of Burlington, was reported missing by family members at 11:06 a.m. Friday.

Snowden has not been seen or heard from since March 11, according to a news release from Burlington police.

Snowden is 6 feet 3 inches tall and approximately 230 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He may be operating a silver 2003 GMC Envoy with South Carolina registration MTE-998.

Burlington police said it is possible Snowden is in the Greensboro area.

Anyone with information about where Snowden is can contact Burlington police at (336) 229-3503.