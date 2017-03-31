× Arrest made in 2015 fatal shooting at Winston-Salem hotel

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — An arrest has been made in a fatal shooting at a Winston-Salem hotel in 2015, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Daquahn Antwann Roberts, 22, of Winston-Salem, has been charged with murder.

On July 25, 2015, Winston-Salem police came to the Innkeeper Hotel, located at 2115 Peters Creek Parkway, and found 34-year-old Rayshawn Lydell Hickson dead in a hotel room from a shooting.

On Friday, Roberts was charged with murder.

Roberts was already in custody in the Forsyth County Detention Center awaiting trial on an unrelated matter.

Roberts is being held without bond and is scheduled to appear in court April 20 in connection with the murder charge.