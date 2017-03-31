× ACC votes to again consider North Carolina for championship events

The ACC Council of Presidents has voted that North Carolina will again be considered for hosting future ACC Championships, according to Emy Yakola, executive associate commissioner and chief of external affairs.

The vote comes one day after North Carolina’s controversial House Bill 2 was repealed.

The new bill, titled HB 142, leaves regulation of bathrooms solely in control of the state and cities and local governments can’t pass their own anti-discrimination laws until December 2020.