6-foot alligator crawls up to family’s front door

LAKELAND, Fla. -- At some point, knock, knock jokes get old -- and I don't think it gets much worse than this one.

A woman received quite the surprise Monday afternoon when a 6-foot-long alligator made its way to the front door of her Florida home, WFTS reports.

Around 5 p.m., the gator showed up in front of Jeanne Smith's garage door. Shortly after calling an animal trapper to capture the animal, it made its way to her front door -- just inches away from the glass where Smith's dogs were standing.

Eventually, the trapper showed up and took the alligator away.

"Now no matter what, we look out the side window and on the front porch before we open the door to take the dogs out. That's an absolute," she told WFLA.

PHOTOS: Gator crawls up to Lakeland front door. MORE HERE >> https://t.co/mKX1gKczrp pic.twitter.com/JSe7GC6agX — ABC Action News (@abcactionnews) March 29, 2017