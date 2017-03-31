× 3 additional arrests made in connection to shooting death of 74-year-old High Point grandmother

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Three additional arrests have been made in connection with the death of a 74-year-old grandmother killed on March 21, according to a press release.

De’Kwon Miller, 19, Malik Thomas, 21, and Jadakist Bryant, 17, were charged with murder in connection with the death of Josie Lindsay, who was killed in a drive-by shooting outside her home on Langford Avenue. All three were jailed without bond.

High Point police have called the incident gang- and drug-related and do not believe Lindsay was the target.

Seven total arrests have been made in the connection with the murder.

Jerry Jenkins Jr., 20, turned himself in Wednesday night while Jaquan Clark, 20, was arrested on Tuesday.

A 14-year-old juvenile was arrested and charged with first-degree murder on Monday.

Lashawn Marshall, 21, was arrested Sunday and also charged with first-degree murder. Marshall drove the vehicle in the drive-by shooting, according to police.

In North Carolina, if someone initiates a “felonious action” which results in death, that person can be charged with first-degree murder.

Additional information has not been released.

Anyone with additional information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 889-4000.