Watch live: April the giraffe ‘could be hours away’ from giving birth

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — Zookeepers at Animal Adventure Park say April the giraffe’s pregnancy is moving along and believes “we could be hours away” from her giving birth!

Animal Adventure Park began streaming on Feb. 23 on YouTube showing April preparing to give birth, drawing attention worldwide. An exact date and time of when April will be giving birth is still not known.

This will be April’s fourth calf and the first for the father, Oliver. Giraffes are pregnant for around 15 months, according to the page. The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately 6 feet tall at birth.

The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit” before being restored.

Once the calf is born, the zoo will hold a contest to name it.

As of Thursday morning, more than 137,000 people were on the live stream.

The Animal Adventure Park posted on Facebook Wednesday evening that they believe April “could be hours away” from finally giving birth.

The post reads:

“Ok Gang… if you have been watching today, you should start getting excited… we are seeing almost all the signs of birth happening within the coming days… of course, my schedule is crazy for the next few days so naturally, we will pick the worst time possible. Hah. In an effort to speed things along I am launching “Operation Taco Induction”… let’s see what happens. (Not in Labor…) yet. – disclaimer – she didn’t actually get a taco. I’m not ridiculous.”

The Thursday morning update recapped much of the same.