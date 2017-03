Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHULA VISTA, Calif. -- Two couples were caught on camera fighting during a road rage incident in California Monday afternoon.

On the street, fists were flying between the men, who wrestled each other to the ground. The women were kicking, punching and pulling hair.

An off-duty police officer brought the fight to an end. The woman who was kicked in the face was the only one who suffered injuries.

Officers said no one will be pressing charges.