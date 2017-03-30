Police looking to identify couple in alleged attempted child abduction in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Police in Winston-Salem are looking for a man and woman wanted in connection to an alleged attempted child abduction.

An unknown man and woman entered the main office of Northwest Middle School at 5501 Murray Road at about 1:45 p.m. Thursday and requested an early dismissal of a student, according to police.

The unknown couple asked for the child by name, Winston-Salem police said in a press release.

Police said the school administration followed protocol and referenced the official approved list for student pickup to assure that the child was authorized to be released to the couple.

The couple were not authorized to pick the child up from school and therefore were not allowed access to the child, according to police.

School officials notified the school resource officer, however the couple left before being identified.

They left in a white Izuzu Trooper vehicle with chrome wheels. Police have provided photos of the couple and the vehicle and are hoping to identify them.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information can call Winston-Salem CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.