DENTON, N.C. -- Since 1993, people in Denton have come together on the third Saturday of every month for an old-fashioned square dance.

It is a traditionalĀ Appalachian-style square dance, complete with a live band.

It's a great way to hold onto an important part of the area's past, participants say.

The next dance will be at 7 p.m. on April 15.

