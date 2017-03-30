NC lawmakers, Gov. Cooper agree to repeal House Bill 2

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore and Senator Phil Berger said they have made a deal with Governor Roy Cooper to repeal House Bill 2.

The deal leaves regulation of bathrooms solely in control of the state, meaning that cities and local governments can’t pass their own anti-discrimination laws until December 2020.

The Senate will vote on the new repeal bill, HB 142, at 9:15 a.m. Thursday.

Gov. Roy Cooper commented on the repeal Wednesday evening, saying it could help “repair” the state’s reputation.

“l support the House Bill 2 repeal compromise that will be introduced tomorrow,” said Gov. Cooper. “It’s not a perfect deal, but it repeals House Bill 2 and begins to repair our reputation.”

Berger and Moore also released a statement on the repeal, calling it a “compromise.”

“Compromise requires give and take from all sides, and we are pleased this proposal fully protects bathroom safety and privacy,” said the state’s Senate Leader Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore in a statement.

Here’s what the agreement includes, according to GOP lawmakers:

• A repeal of HB2

• Regulation of multi-occupancy facilities falls under state’s control

• Local governments can’t pass their own ordinances dealing with employment practices and bathroom regulations (alluding to anti-discrimination ordinances)

Once the Senate passes the bill, it will come back to the House for one vote.

NCAA deadline and its impacts

This comes just one day before a NCAA deadline, determining final locations for championship events through 2022. The NCAA has said it won’t consider North Carolina’s 131 bids unless lawmakers repeal HB 2.

If HB 2 is not repealed by noon on Thursday, there likely won’t be another NCAA championship in the state through 2022.

Just because a deal has been reached does not mean it will be passed.