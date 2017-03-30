NC A&T student develops fashion line

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- For a lot of people, college is the building block for going out into the world and making a name for yourself.

But college student Emani Harris is a few steps ahead.

She hasn’t received her degree yet, but is already finding success as a clothing designer.

Harris is a senior at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University.

“I have to work in between classes, sometimes stay up late at night to complete orders because my website is always booming,” she said.

Pish Posh Apparel is her fashion line – a place where her art meets fashion.

“I find my style to be unique because everything I do is hand painted,” she said.

Harris started Pish Posh during her sophomore year, but the Philadelphia native didn’t plan on going into fashion.

She thought she was more likely to compete in the Olympics.

“I came to A&T on a track scholarship and I decided to leave the track team because Pish Posh became so big,” Harris said.

Although Harris says it’s tough balancing a schedule as a student and an entrepreneur, seeing the growth so far keeps her excited about what’s next.

“I can live off this because it’s so successful and it keeps growing. Every day, there is something new,” she said.

Harris is preparing for her fashion show in Harrison Auditorium on North Carolina A&T’s campus.