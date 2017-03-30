Man stabbed trying to help robbery victim in Winston-Salem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – A man is being called a hero for trying to help a woman who was being robbed Wednesday evening in Winston Salem.

The robber stabbed and robbed Charles Douglas when he tried to help a woman in a parking lot behind the Thruway Plaza shopping center on Stratford Road around 7 p.m.

The woman who was being robbed told FOX8 Douglas is an angel who saved her life.

Douglas was not seriously injured. FOX8 spoke with him on Thursday. He says he didn’t know he was getting into a dangerous situation when the woman called him over for help, but says he wouldn’t have done it any other way.

“I'm glad that I distracted him,” Douglas said. “I'm so glad it worked out well.”

Now, he’s thankful police caught the suspect.

“I hope he gets the help he needs to get out of whatever made him desperate enough and angry enough to do what he did,” Douglas said.

Winston-Salem police arrested and charged Leo McCall with the two counts of armed robbery, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon.

He is in jail under a $130,000 bond and has a court date set for Friday. He was recently released from prison.