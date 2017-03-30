Man accused of raping, killing girlfriend’s 4-year-old son

BUTLER, Pa. — A Pennsylvania man is accused of raping and killing his girlfriend’s 4-year-old son, according to WTAE.

Jordan Lambing, 20, is charged with homicide, rape of a child, indecent assault of a child and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse in connection with the incident.

On March 21, Lambing was taking care of Bentley Miller at a Motel 8 when he called his mother Kristen Herold because the boy needed medical attention.

Herold then picked up Bentley and began to take him to his father’s home when the boy became unresponsive. She eventually pulled over and called 911 after Bentley stopped breathing.

The boy was taken by ambulance to a local hospital where he later died.

On Wednesday, authorities found Lambing hiding in the attic of an abandoned home with Herold, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Herold is charged with child endangerment and hindering apprehension.

The boy died as a result of severe blood loss due to forced sodomy. He also had bruises on the head, in the pelvic region and extremities.

The district attorney described the injuries as “horrible.”

Bentley’s mother, Mackenzie Peters, was at work at the time of the incident and is not suspected to have had any involvement in her 4-year-old son’s death.