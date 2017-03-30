‘It was literally a dinosaur’: Video shows massive alligator stroll through SC golf course

#kiawah #kiawahisland #golf #golfchannel A post shared by mayorjuan (@mayorjuan) on Mar 27, 2017 at 3:24pm PDT

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. — Well, that’s terrifying.

A giant alligator slowly walked onto the Kiawah Island Club’s River Course in South Carolina on Monday, according to the Post and Courier.

Instagram video posted by user MayorJuan shows the massive alligator making its way across the green.

“I was marching up to the hole with my camera poised to get the golfers’ picture. Then I realized the alligator and I were coming together in a ‘V’ right toward the golfers,” said Carrie Moores, marketing and communications specialist for the Johns Island clinic. “I quickly snapped the photo, then ran back to the person who was driving a golf cart for me to see if she knew what the protocol was for an alligator on the golf course.”

Moores, who is from New Haven, Connecticut, said alligator sightings are new.

“Alligators are quite a new thing for me. I’m used to squirrels that may try to mug you, but nothing larger than that. It was literally a dinosaur. People said it was one of the largest ones they had ever seen,” Moores told the newspaper.