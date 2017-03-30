× House Bill 2 repeal fully passes; HB2 is no more

RALEIGH, N.C. — The House Bill 2 repeal bill has passed in both the House and Senate, repealing the controversial bill.

The new bill, titled HB 142, leaves regulation of bathrooms solely in control of the state and cities and local governments can’t pass their own anti-discrimination laws until December 2020.

Here is a look at the bill:

The Senate voted 32-16 in favor of the repeal around 11:30 a.m. after the North Carolina Senate Rules and Operation Committee voted the deal to repeal House Bill 2 as favorable earlier Thursday morning.

Gov. Roy Cooper commented on the repeal Wednesday evening, saying it could help “repair” the state’s reputation.

“l support the House Bill 2 repeal compromise that will be introduced tomorrow,” said Gov. Cooper. “It’s not a perfect deal, but it repeals House Bill 2 and begins to repair our reputation.”

Berger and Moore also released a statement on the repeal, calling it a “compromise.”

“Compromise requires give and take from all sides, and we are pleased this proposal fully protects bathroom safety and privacy,” said the state’s Senate Leader Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore in a statement.

Chris Sgro, executive director of Equality NC, is calling for a clean repeal.

“Basketball is important, but so far the civil rights of marginalized communities,” he says.

Here’s what the agreement includes, according to GOP lawmakers:

• A repeal of HB2

• Regulation of multi-occupancy facilities falls under state’s control

• Local governments can’t pass their own ordinances dealing with employment practices and bathroom regulations (alluding to anti-discrimination ordinances)

NCAA deadline and its impacts

This comes just hours before a NCAA deadline determining final locations for championship events through 2022. The NCAA has said it won’t consider North Carolina’s 131 bids unless lawmakers repeal HB 2.

If HB 2 is not repealed by noon Thursday, there likely won’t be another NCAA championship in the state through 2022.