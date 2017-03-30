× Homicide investigation underway after deputies find skeleton in Surry County

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — A homicide investigation is underway after a skeleton was discovered in a wooded area in Surry County Wednesday night, according to Surry County Sheriff Graham Atkinson.

The skeleton was discovered in a wooded area off Lynnhaven Road outside Mount Airy.

Deputies believe the skeleton has been there for an extended period of time.

Additional details are currently unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 401-8900.