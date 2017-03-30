Here’s how senators and representatives voted on the House Bill 2 repeal bill
RALEIGH, N.C. — The House Bill 2 repeal bill passed in both the House and Senate and has now been signed by Gov. Roy Cooper.
The bill passed in the House 70-48 at about 1:35 p.m. Thursday.
The new bill, titled HB 142, leaves regulation of bathrooms solely in control of the state and cities and local governments can’t pass their own anti-discrimination laws until December 2020.
The Senate voted 32-16 in favor of the repeal around 11:30 a.m. after the North Carolina Senate Rules and Operation Committee voted the deal to repeal House Bill 2 as favorable earlier Thursday morning.
Gov. Roy Cooper commented on the repeal Wednesday evening, saying it could help “repair” the state’s reputation.
Phil Berger and Tim Moore also released a statement on the repeal, calling it a “compromise.”
Here is how each member of the House and Senator voted on the repeal:
IN THE HOUSE:
YES
John Blust (R) Guilford
Justin Burr (R) Montgomery
John Faircloth (R) Guilford
Edward Hanes (D) Forsyth
John Hardister (R) Guilford
Donny Lambeth (R) Forsyth
Dennis Riddell (R) Alamance
Stephen Ross (R) Alamance
Sarah Stevens (R) Surry, Wilkes
Evelyn Terry (D) Forsyth
Sam Watford (R) Davidson
Lee Zachary (R) Wilkes, Yadkin
NO
Cecil Brockman (D) Guilford
Deborah Conrad (R) Forsyth
Jeffrey Elmore (R) Wilkes
Kyle Hall (R) Rockingam, Stokes
Pricey Harrison (D) Guilford
Julie Howard (R) Davie, Forsyth
Pat Hurley (R) Randolph
Bert Jones (R) Caswell, Rockingham
Allen McNeill (R) Randolph
Larry Potts (R) Davidson
Amos Quick (D) Guilford
IN THE SENATE:
YES
Phil Berger (R) Guilford, Rockingham
Cathy Dunn (R) Davidson, Montgomery
Rick Gunn (R) Alamance, Randolph
Joyce Krawiec (R) Forsyth, Yadkin
Paul Lowe Jr. (D) Forsyth
Gladys Robinson (D) Guilford
Jerry Tillman (R) Randolph
Trudy Wade (R) Guilford
NO
Andrew Brock (R) Davie
Shirley Randleman (R) Stokes, Surry, Wilkes