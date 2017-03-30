Sign up now to get FOX8 headlines delivered right to your inbox

Here’s how senators and representatives voted on the House Bill 2 repeal bill

Posted 7:09 pm, March 30, 2017, by , Updated at 07:13PM, March 30, 2017

RALEIGH, N.C. — The House Bill 2 repeal bill passed in both the House and Senate and has now been signed by Gov. Roy Cooper.

The bill passed in the House 70-48 at about 1:35 p.m. Thursday.

The new bill, titled HB 142, leaves regulation of bathrooms solely in control of the state and cities and local governments can’t pass their own anti-discrimination laws until December 2020.

The Senate voted 32-16 in favor of the repeal around 11:30 a.m. after the North Carolina Senate Rules and Operation Committee voted the deal to repeal House Bill 2 as favorable earlier Thursday morning.

Gov. Roy Cooper commented on the repeal Wednesday evening, saying it could help “repair” the state’s reputation.

Phil Berger and Tim Moore also released a statement on the repeal, calling it a “compromise.”

Here is how each member of the House and Senator voted on the repeal:

IN THE HOUSE:

YES

John Blust (R) Guilford

Justin Burr (R) Montgomery

John Faircloth (R) Guilford

Edward Hanes (D) Forsyth

John Hardister (R) Guilford

Donny Lambeth (R) Forsyth

Dennis Riddell (R) Alamance

Stephen Ross (R) Alamance

Sarah Stevens (R) Surry, Wilkes

Evelyn Terry (D) Forsyth

Sam Watford (R) Davidson

Lee Zachary (R) Wilkes, Yadkin

NO

Cecil Brockman (D) Guilford

Deborah Conrad (R) Forsyth

Jeffrey Elmore (R) Wilkes

Kyle Hall (R) Rockingam, Stokes

Pricey Harrison (D) Guilford

Julie Howard (R) Davie, Forsyth

Pat Hurley (R) Randolph

Bert Jones (R) Caswell, Rockingham

Allen McNeill (R) Randolph

Larry Potts (R) Davidson

Amos Quick (D) Guilford

IN THE SENATE:

YES

Phil Berger (R) Guilford, Rockingham

Cathy Dunn (R) Davidson, Montgomery

Rick Gunn (R) Alamance, Randolph

Joyce Krawiec (R) Forsyth, Yadkin

Paul Lowe Jr. (D) Forsyth

Gladys Robinson (D) Guilford

Jerry Tillman (R) Randolph

Trudy Wade (R) Guilford

NO

Andrew Brock (R) Davie

Shirley Randleman (R) Stokes, Surry, Wilkes