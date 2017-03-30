× Here’s how senators and representatives voted on the House Bill 2 repeal bill

RALEIGH, N.C. — The House Bill 2 repeal bill passed in both the House and Senate and has now been signed by Gov. Roy Cooper.

The bill passed in the House 70-48 at about 1:35 p.m. Thursday.

The new bill, titled HB 142, leaves regulation of bathrooms solely in control of the state and cities and local governments can’t pass their own anti-discrimination laws until December 2020.

The Senate voted 32-16 in favor of the repeal around 11:30 a.m. after the North Carolina Senate Rules and Operation Committee voted the deal to repeal House Bill 2 as favorable earlier Thursday morning.

Gov. Roy Cooper commented on the repeal Wednesday evening, saying it could help “repair” the state’s reputation.

Phil Berger and Tim Moore also released a statement on the repeal, calling it a “compromise.”

Here is how each member of the House and Senator voted on the repeal:

IN THE HOUSE:

YES

John Blust (R) Guilford Justin Burr (R) Montgomery John Faircloth (R) Guilford Edward Hanes (D) Forsyth John Hardister (R) Guilford Donny Lambeth (R) Forsyth Dennis Riddell (R) Alamance Stephen Ross (R) Alamance Sarah Stevens (R) Surry, Wilkes Evelyn Terry (D) Forsyth Sam Watford (R) Davidson Lee Zachary (R) Wilkes, Yadkin NO Cecil Brockman (D) Guilford Deborah Conrad (R) Forsyth Jeffrey Elmore (R) Wilkes Kyle Hall (R) Rockingam, Stokes Pricey Harrison (D) Guilford Julie Howard (R) Davie, Forsyth Pat Hurley (R) Randolph Bert Jones (R) Caswell, Rockingham Allen McNeill (R) Randolph Larry Potts (R) Davidson Amos Quick (D) Guilford IN THE SENATE: YES Phil Berger (R) Guilford, Rockingham Cathy Dunn (R) Davidson, Montgomery Rick Gunn (R) Alamance, Randolph Joyce Krawiec (R) Forsyth, Yadkin Paul Lowe Jr. (D) Forsyth Gladys Robinson (D) Guilford Jerry Tillman (R) Randolph Trudy Wade (R) Guilford NO Andrew Brock (R) Davie Shirley Randleman (R) Stokes, Surry, Wilkes