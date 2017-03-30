Former teacher wanted in connection to missing teen reportedly sighted at gas station near Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they have received a report a man wanted in connection to the disappearance of 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas has been spotted, according to WREG.

Tad Cummins and Thomas were spotted at a gas station at 398 New Byhalia Road around 12:45 Thursday, according to the report.

The man who spotted them said he saw Cummins first but didn’t recognize him at first. He finally made the connection, he said, when he saw who he thought was Elizabeth.

He took a picture of the individuals and the license plate of the car they were driving, then immediately called police.

The Collierville police then issued a Be On The Lookout, or a BOLO, for the two. They were reportedly in a white van with a ladder on the top.

Cummins and Thomas have been missing since March 13. Cummins is a former teacher who was recently fired after allegations of sexual contact with Thomas.