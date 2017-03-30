× Former elementary school teacher in Greensboro gets at least 25 years for sexually abusing a student

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A former elementary school teacher in Greensboro has been sentenced to a minimum of 25 years in prison for sexually abusing a student.

Randall Lee Clawson, 56, of Greensboro, was convicted of first-degree sexual offense with a child, felony sexual act with a student by a teacher, three counts of indecent liberties with a child and three counts of first-degree kidnapping.

Clawson was sentenced to at least 25 years for the sexual offense and at least 27 months for the other convictions.

He was the English as a second language teacher at Lindley Elementary School at the time of the offenses.

Clawson was convicted in a jury trial at about 4 p.m. Wednesday, according to Assistant District Attorney Howard Neumann.