Crayola announces what color is being retired from classic 24-count box

Crayola crayons is saying goodbye to the color dandelion.

“Our beloved Dandelion had a case of wanderlust and decided to announce his retirement early,” the company announced on Facebook on Thursday. “There’s no taming an adventurous spirit.”

Dandelion’s retirement is the first time the company has ever retired a color from its classic 24-count box.

Now that the color is retired, the Forks Township, Pennsylvania-based company will not produce any more crayons in that shade. Only boxes that already contain that specific color will remain.

The remaining colors in the box will now include red, yellow, blue, brown, orange, green, violet, black, carnation pink, yellow orange, blue green, red violet, red orange, yellow green, blue violet, white, violet red, cerulean, apricot, scarlet, green yellow, indigo and gray.

While Crayola said it has never dropped a color from its 24-count box before, it has retired crayons — it has 124 in production now — over the years. The last time Crayola got rid of colors was in 2003, when blizzard blue, magic mint, teal blue and mulberry disappeared from the collection.

A new color will be joining the 24-count box. The company will be announcing the new addition Friday morning at an event in Times Square on National Crayon Day.