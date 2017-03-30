× Cam Newton recovering after shoulder surgery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Cam Newton is recovering after undergoing surgery on his throwing shoulder, according to the Carolina Panthers.

The team physician performed surgery on the Carolina Panthers quarterback Thursday morning at Carolinas Medical Center to repair a partially torn rotator cuff.

“Dr. Connor was pleased with the results of the surgery and Cam is at home resting,” said head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion. “He will begin his rehab program Monday.”

Newton is expected to return to action for training camp, according to the Panthers.