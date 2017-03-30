Sign up now to get FOX8 headlines delivered right to your inbox

Cam Newton recovering after shoulder surgery

Posted 1:47 pm, March 30, 2017, by

CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 24: Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers reacts after a 3rd quarter touchdown pass against the Atlanta Falcons during the game at Bank of America Stadium on December 24, 2016 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Cam Newton is recovering after undergoing surgery on his throwing shoulder, according to the Carolina Panthers.

The team physician performed surgery on the Carolina Panthers quarterback Thursday morning at Carolinas Medical Center to repair a partially torn rotator cuff.

“Dr. Connor was pleased with the results of the surgery and Cam is at home resting,” said head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion. “He will begin his rehab program Monday.”

Newton is expected to return to action for training camp, according to the Panthers.