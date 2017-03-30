× 4th arrest made in connection to shooting death of 74-year-old High Point grandmother

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A fourth person was arrested Wednesday night in connection with the death of a 74-year-old grandmother killed on March 21, according to police.

Jerry Delaine Jenkins Jr., 20, of High Point, was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Josie Lindsay, who was killed in a drive-by shooting outside her home on Langford Avenue.

High Point police called the incident gang- and drug-related and do not believe Lindsay was the target.

Jaquan Clark, 20, was arrested Tuesday on first-degree murder charges while a 14-year-old was arrested and charged with first-degree murder on Monday.

Lashawn Marshall, 21, was arrested Sunday and also charged with first-degree murder. Marshall drove the vehicle in the drive-by shooting, according to police.

In North Carolina, if you are involved in a felony that results in a murder, you can be charged with first-degree murder.