× 2 robbed, 1 stabbed in Winston-Salem armed robbery

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are investigating after two people were robbed and one person stabbed in Winston-Salem Wednesday evening, according to a press release.

Police went to 272 S. Stratford Road around 6:58 p.m. in reference to an armed robbery. Upon arrival, officers learned a 54-year-old woman was getting into her car when a man armed with a knife approached her and demanded money.

The suspect, identified as Leo Donnell McCall, 48, forced the woman into her car and took her wallet. She then kicked the suspect to the ground and began to scream for help.

A man who was nearby responded to her scream and approached McCall, the release states. When he did, McCall stabbed the man on his right shoulder blade and took his wallet.

He then ran away.

The male victim was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical with non-life-threatening injuries. The woman was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after a lookout was broadcasted and a parameter was established, officers received several calls about a man driving on U.S. 421 between Knollwood and Stratford Road exits. Several others callers said the man was seen throwing clothing into a storm drain in the same area.

Officers located McCall walking in the 100 block of South Stratford Road and found property on him that belonged to the victims.

McCall was charged with two counts of armed robbery, one count of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and one count of assault with a deadly weapon.

He was taken to jail on a $130,000 bond.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 727-2800.