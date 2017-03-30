× 2 arrested, 1 sought in assault, robbery of Burlington taxi driver

BURLINGTON, N.C. – Police have arrested two suspects and are looking for one more in connection to a taxi driver who was assaulted and robbed.

Burlington police responded to the incident shortly before 3:30 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of East Holt and South Ireland streets.

The suspects allegedly had the taxi driver take them to an ATM where one of them pulled out a handgun.

The driver then ran off and was assaulted and robbed, according to police.

The victim was taken to Alamance Regional Medical Center for multiple lacerations and contusions to various places on his body that are not life threatening.

Michael Warren Haley III, 18, of Burlington was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and larceny of a motor vehicle. Haley was jailed in Alamance County under a $50,000 secured bond.

A 15-year-old juvenile was served with a secure custody order for robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and larceny of a motor vehicle. The juvenile was taken to the Guilford County Juvenile Detention Center.

Warrants have been obtained for Anthony Edward Oyan, 17, of Burlington, for robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of firearm by convicted felon. He has not been located.