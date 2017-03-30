× 1 dead after truck crashes into home in Stokes County

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. – One person is dead after a truck crashed into a house in Stokes County, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol Trooper Lemons.

Crews were called to the scene of a home at the corner of Pilot-Westfield and Brown Mountain roads at about 9:44 p.m. in reference to the incident.

The incident involved a Toyota Tacoma driven by 60-year-old Russell Jeffrey Rule, of Pilot Mountain. The passenger was his wife, 63-year-old Armida Hall Rule.

Witnesses say the Tacoma was traveling at a high rate of speed and blew the stop sign at the end of Pilot-Westfield. It hit a tree and then the house.

Armida Rule was killed. Russell was taken to and remains at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where he is being treated for minor injuries.

Alcohol and drugs are suspected. The alcohol and drug test is pending, as are charges.