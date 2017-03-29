× Woman wanted after victim beaten with tire tool or baseball bat in NC

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Police arrested one man and are searching for a woman after they found a man beaten in Lincolnton, according to WSOC.

Officers responded Thursday to a welfare check on North General’s Boulevard. They found a man with several injuries to his head after he was hit with either a tire tool or a baseball bat, police said.

The victim was rushed to Carolinas Healthcare Systems in Lincoln, where he was treated and released. Authorities have not released his name.

Officers identified Macy Jordan Walker and Shane McCutcheon, aka “Cutta,” as the two people involved in the assault and obtained warrants for their arrests.