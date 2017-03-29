× Winston-Salem man charged with murder

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Police in Winston-Salem has arrested and charged a man with murder, Winston-Salem police said in a press release.

Henry Gilbert Stewart Jr., 73, has been charged with murder in connection to the death of 35-year-old Henry Devon Williams.

Officers were called to 3313 Old Lexington Road on Saturday and found the victim suffering a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center where he died from injuries.

The suspect was arrested Wednesday near his home and was jailed in Forsyth County with no bond allowed pending trial.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information can call Winston-Salem police at (336) 773-7700.