Winston-Salem business robbed at gunpoint

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are investigating after a business in Winston-Salem was robbed at gunpoint late Tuesday night, according to a press release.

Officers went to the Spin and Win located at 3601 Patterson Avenue around 11:45 p.m. in reference to an armed robbery. Upon arrival, they discovered two suspects entered the store with firearms.

The duo demanded money and left with an unknown amount of money.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700.