Watch live: April the giraffe’s keepers predict ‘we are close’

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — Zookeepers at Animal Adventure Park say April the giraffe’s pregnancy is moving along and predicted she would have her calf on Tuesday.

Animal Adventure Park began streaming on Feb. 23 on YouTube showing April preparing to give birth, drawing attention worldwide. An exact date and time of when April will be giving birth is still not known.

This will be April’s fourth calf and the first for the father, Oliver. Giraffes are pregnant for around 15 months, according to the page. The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately 6 feet tall at birth.

The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit” before being restored.

Once the calf is born, the zoo will hold a contest to name it.

As of Wednesday morning, more than 108,000 people were on the live stream.

Animal Adventure Park posted to Facebook Tuesday evening that zookeepers are certain “we are close.”

The post reads:

And away we go! April continues to progress in front of our eyes! Mammary development has increased again since this morning! Updated photo in comments. She has been a great sport all day. Very distracted with local group BingPop on site this evening. Traveling from out of town, view their site and APP for things to do during your stay! Broome County is a wealth of “Best Kept Secrets”.

My prediction was today, as many of you know, and that too will go out the window with my priors – but we are close! Hooves crossed