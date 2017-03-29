× Man sentenced for beating pregnant girlfriend

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Texas man was sentenced Monday to 15 years in prison for beating and chasing down the woman pregnant with his unborn child with a knife, according to the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

Jacob Pauda, 31, was convicted of third-degree domestic assault for hitting and kicking his girlfriend, Mercedes Ramirez, on Feb. 8, 2016.

Pauda allegedly believed that Ramirez was cheating on him and the unborn child was not his own.

Prosecutors say Pauda was intentionally attacking Ramirez and the unborn child.

“You don’t treat your family this way,” Assistant District Attorney Laura Beth Fossett told the judge. “You don’t treat the mother of your children this way”

Since the arrest, Ramirez and Pauda have kept in contact and are still in a relationship. The woman also brings their children to the jail to see him, Fox 34 reports.

Due to an aggravated assault conviction in 2003, his third-degree conviction carried the weight of a second-degree sentence, which is between two and 20 years.