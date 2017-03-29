× Referee who worked UNC-Kentucky game receiving death threats

NCAA referee John Higgins met with law enforcement Tuesday after allegedly receiving death threats from Kentucky fans following the team’s loss to North Carolina in the Elite Eight, according to ESPN.

Higgins received numerous calls at his home and office despite having an unlisted number.

Kentucky fans also wrote false messages on Higgins’ company’s Facebook page.

“You know, it’s amazing that we were in that game where they practically fouled out my team,” Calipari said about the officiating. “Amazing that we had a chance.”

Kentucky was whistled for 19 fouls in the game to UNC’s 18, but the Tar Heels shot 26 free throws while the Wildcats shot 19.

UNC defeated Kentucky 75-73 on a last-second mid-range jumper by sophomore forward Luke Maye.

South Carolina and Gonzaga will faceoff at 6:09 p.m. Saturday while the Tarheels will face Oregon at 8:49 p.m. The winners will play in the national championship game.

Higgins is expected to work the Final Four in Glendale, Arizona.