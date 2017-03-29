Program helps aspiring healthcare worker, high school student reach her goal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- When Delaney Call thinks about her future, she hopes to wear a white coat.

"I'm diagnosed with a genetic disorder called neurofibromatosis," the 11th-grader at Southwest Guilford says. "And when I moved to North Carolina when I was about six or seven years old, I met a geneticist, and from day one I knew I wanted to be a geneticist and help people who have conditions like me and be able to relate to them."

But other than being a patient, like most high schoolers, she didn't have any experience in the job force. Well, until last summer.

She shadowed Dr. Michael Tepedino, an ophthalmologist at Cornerstone Eye Care in High Point at Camp Cornerstone.

Delaney is one of 150 students who have participated in the camp over the past seven years.

It's a free week-long program put on by the Cornerstone Healthcare Foundation, which was created in memory of Dr. Jim Errico, who passed away in 2008.

Thanks to Camp Cornerstone, Delaney is more determined than ever to pursue her dreams in healthcare.

