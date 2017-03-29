× Phil Berger, Tim Moore say they’ve made deal with Gov. Cooper about HB2 repeal bill

RALEIGH, N.C. – North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore and Senator Phil Berger said they have made a deal with Governor Roy Cooper to repeal House Bill 2.

The Senate will vote on the new repeal bill, HB 142, at 9:15 a.m. Thursday.

Once the Senate passes the bill, it will come back to the House for one vote.

Details about the HB 2 repeal bill should come in an email Wednesday night.

This comes just one day before an NCAA deadline, determining final locations for championship events through 2022. The NCAA has said it won’t consider North Carolina’s 131 bids unless lawmakers repeal HB 2.

If HB 2 is not repealed by noon on Thursday, there likely won’t be another NCAA championship in the state through 2022.

Just because a deal has been reached does not mean it will be passed.