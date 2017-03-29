× Pedestrian struck, killed by NC deputy

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after a deputy hit and killed a pedestrian in Salisbury late Tuesday night, WSOC reports.

The deputy was coming home from mandatory training after 10 p.m. and was driving on Rowan Mill Road and did not see the man walking before the collision, according to the Rowan County sheriff.

The name of the man killed has not been released.

The deputy will receive counseling before returning to work.

It is not yet known whether the deputy will be charged or not.

The road was closed until around 2:30 a.m.