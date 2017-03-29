Sign up now to get FOX8 headlines delivered right to your inbox

No injuries reported after fire breaks out at Elks Lodge in Greensboro

Posted 8:58 pm, March 29, 2017, by

GREENSBORO, N.C. – No injuries were reported after a fire broke out at an Elks Lodge in Greensboro on Wednesday night.

The fire at the Elks Lodge on Phillips Avenue near Woodmere Drive started at about 6:30 p.m.

Thirty-six firefighters had the situation under control within about 30 minutes, according to Dwayne Church with the Greensboro Fire Department.

The lodge is active, but no one was inside the building during the fire.

Units arrived to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the second floor.

Firefighters believe that the fire started on the second floor in the back and then made its way to the front of the building.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.