× Man killed, swallowed whole by 23-foot python

SULAWESI, Indonesia — A 25-year-old Indonesian man was found dead inside the belly of a 23-foot python, according to the Tribun Timur.

Akbar Salubiro, of the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, was reported missing Monday after he didn’t return from harvesting palm oil, so police conducted a search.

“They [police] didn’t find him (Akbar), but the villagers saw an unmoving python in the ditch. They grew suspicious that maybe the snake had Akbar,” one person told BBC Indonesia. “When they cut it open, Akbar was inside the snake.”

A six-minute video of the ordeal was posted on Youtube. It shows the man’s body being removed from the reptile.

Due to its graphic nature, FOX8 has decided to not embed the video in this post.