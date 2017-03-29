× 3rd arrest made in connection to shooting death of 74-year-old High Point grandmother

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A 20-year-old High Point man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the death of a 74-year-old grandmother killed on March 21, according to a press release.

Jaquan Clark, 20, was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Josie Lindsay, who was killed in a drive-by shooting outside her home on Langford Avenue.

Clark was arrested in Buncombe County by the U.S. Marshal’s Office Violent Fugitive Task Force in the Middle District of North Carolina, the U.S. Marshal’s Office VFTF Western District of North Carolina and the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office.

He was jailed in Buncombe County without bond.

High Point police have called the incident gang- and drug-related and do not believe Lindsay was the target.

A 14-year-old juvenile was arrested and charged with first-degree murder on Monday.

Lashawn Marshall, 21, was arrested Sunday and also charged with first-degree murder. Marshall drove the vehicle in the drive-by shooting, according to police.

In North Carolina, if you are involved in a felony that results in a murder, you can be charged with first-degree murder.