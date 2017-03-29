× Lexington man accused of sexually assaulting 7-year-old

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A 49-year-old Lexington man is accused of sexually assaulting a 7-year-old on “multiple occasions,” according to a press release.

On March 12, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation into the alleged assault. After conducting a forensic interview at the Dragonfly House Children’s Advocacy Center in Mocksville, deputies arrested Kenyon Edward Martin.

Martin allegedly performed sex offenses on and had taken indecent liberties with the juvenile on numerous occasions.

He was charged with six counts of first-degree sex offense and indecent liberties with a minor.

Martin was taken to the Davidson County Detention Center on a $100,000 secured bond.